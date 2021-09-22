CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to remove a Microsoft account from Windows 11

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Microsoft Account is one of the best ways to experience Windows 10 and Windows 11. It allows you to sync your settings across devices, download apps from the Microsoft Store, and a lot more. Yet for those who might be coming from older versions of Windows, where you didn’t...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Amazon is Having a FLASH SALE on Microsoft Office 365 Today

Whether you’re a small business owner running your entire operation from home, or a student who needs to turn in the best research papers possible, you need to have Microsoft Office on your workstation. It has a variety of applications and services that are crucial to your productivity. However, a full subscription to Microsoft Office tends to be quite pricey, which is why we needed to tell you about one of the best Microsoft Office deals we’ve seen in a while. Right now, you can get a 12-month subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal on Amazon for only $42, which is $28 off of the original price of $70. This deal could end at any moment, so we recommend clicking on that “Buy Now” link as soon as you can.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell is practically handing out XPS 13 laptops and XPS desktops

Dude, you’re getting a Dell! Right now, there are some killer Dell XPS deals going on for both their laptops and desktop computers. These high-end computers are perfect for work and play. Right now at Dell, you can get the Dell XPS Laptop for just $750, marked down $300 from its regular price of $1050; or you can snag the XPS Desktop for $900, marked down $110 from the regular price of $1,010. Both of these models come with Windows 10 installed, plus a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it launches in the near future. Get free shipping when you order your new Dell today!
COMPUTERS
Business Insider

How to use Microsoft Defender, the antivirus security program on Windows 10

Formerly known as Windows Defender, Microsoft Defender is an antivirus protection program that's included with Windows 10. You can enable or disable Microsoft Defender at any time. There are third-party apps that are free or require a paid subscription that also offer antivirus services. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library for...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Microsoft Store#The Microsoft Account#Convert
winbuzzer.com

How to Stop Apps from Running in the Background in Windows 10

Background apps are a useful part of your operating system. Allowing an app to run in the background allows programs to perform tasks such as delivering notifications, updating its content, and update their live tiles. However, all this background use can also drain your battery life and bandwidth or affect your performance. As such, it’s useful to know how to stop apps from running in the background so you can turn off the ones you don’t use.
SOFTWARE
gizmochina.com

Microsoft confirms that Windows 11 will not support Apple M1

Microsoft has just confirmed that Windows 11 will not be supported on Apple M1 based devices. The company even released new builds of its latest version of Windows operating system. The news arrives from a confirmation given by a spokesperson from the American tech giant to The Register as the...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft now allows Microsoft account users to remove their passwords and opt for better authentication methods

Microsoft today announced that consumer Microsoft account users can go completely passwordless. Yes, you can remove your existing password from your account and use more secure authentication methods such as the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, or physical security keys to sign-in. Also, when you create a new Microsoft Account, passwords are no longer mandatory.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
NewsBreak
Software
The Windows Club

How to Add, Change, Remove Author from Author Property in Office document

Whenever you create a new document, by default, Office sets the username based on the username settings that appear in the Word Options dialog box; for PowerPoint, the PowerPoint dialog box and How do I remove the author from a Word document? the Excel dialog box. In this post, we will show you how to Add, Change, Remove Author from Author Property in Office documents.
SOFTWARE
mobigyaan.com

How to disable online search from Start Menu in Windows 11

Microsoft has revamped its Start Menu and has added several new features and functionalities and one of them is an internet search. Whenever you search for any term in the Start Menu on your Windows computer, it also shows internet results. Now, while it seems like a neat idea, it...
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

T-Mobile removing DIGITs promo placed in error from 200k accounts

If you have a free Proxy by DIGITs line with T-Mobile, you’ll want to keep an eye out on your bill. Starting today, September 15th, T-Mobile is sending out SMS warning notifications to approximately 200,000 account holders. That message states that a free DIGITs line promotion was added in error. It will soon be removed, and affected customers will then receive a monthly charge for the service.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

What to expect from Microsoft's Surface event livestream, and how to watch

Microsoft will be holding its livestream event today, Wednesday September 22 where it will be announcing a new lineup of Surface products. The livestream can be watched through Microsoft's event page or through the Microsoft Surface YouTube Channel. Surface Duo 2. The Surface Duo's successor is on our list. We...
NFL
The Windows Club

How to stop VLC from opening multiple windows in Windows 11/10

When we are watching a video clip or listening to the audio on the VLC media player, we usually see multiple windows when we open another video at the same time. There are some options to enable or disable multiple windows. In this guide, we show you how we can stop VLC from opening multiple windows on Windows 11/10.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Remove a Network Adapter in Windows 10 and Windows 11

Windows keeps your list of your network adapters updated automatically. Whenever you install a new one, be that a new Bluetooth connection, new Wi-Fi dongle, or virtual network adapter, you'll find it listed under Network Connections. From time to time, you may want to remove an old network adapter from...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Microsoft Accounts No Longer Require Passwords: Here's How to Go Passwordless

For years, passwords have been the only thing between us and someone trying to force their way into our digital lives. In a bid to make unauthorized access harder, companies have tightened password requirements. For instance, some companies want you to mix symbols, numbers, and alphabets to create strong passwords.
SOFTWARE
techviral.net

How To Remove Pre-installed and Suggested Apps In Windows 10

At the initial stage, Microsoft offered Windows 10 to its users for free. However, the term ‘free’ comes with many restrictions. Although it allows you to use all features without any restrictions, it shows you ads. If you have just switched to Windows 10 from Windows 7 or Windows 8,...
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

How to remove permission password from PDF using SwifDoo

Oldtimer in the tech and science press, Claudiu is focused on whatever comes new from Microsoft. His abrupt interest in computers started when he saw the first Home Computer as a kid. However, his... Read more. You have to remove the password from a PDF if you don't have the...
SOFTWARE
Hot Hardware

How To Get Windows 11 For Free Now Prior To Microsoft's October Public Release

Yesterday, Microsoft made Windows 11 available to the Release Preview Channel, which means that the company is confident enough to ship this build (or slightly newer builds) to the public. We don’t know at this time if Windows 11 Build 22000.194 will be what ships on October 5th, but it’s close enough.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy