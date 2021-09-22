CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-Restaurant-software maker Toast valued at over $32 bln as shares surge in debut

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds IPO details, background)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Toast Inc jumped more than 63% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, valuing the restaurant software provider at nearly $32.6 billion.

The stock opened at $65.26, compared with its initial public offering price of $40 per share.

The Boston-based company, which makes software to help restaurants with online and in-store orders, sold 21.7 million shares in its IPO, raising about $869.6 million. Its IPO was priced above an earlier targeted price range of $34 to $36 per share.

Toast’s listing comes at a time when demand for online food delivery has skyrocketed due to COVID-19 lockdowns, with homebound customers ordering more through DoorDash Inc, Uber Eats, Grubhub and other services.

The 10-year old company builds software that helps restaurants manage online orders, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan were the lead underwriters for Toast’s IPO. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

It's almost hard to believe how successful Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has been since Warren Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. Back then, the company's stock was priced at $19 per share. Today, a single share of the company's class A stock is valued at roughly $418,000. That means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the beginning of Buffett's tenure would now be worth about $22 million. Not too shabby.
STOCKS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Universal Music Group Shares Surge in Market Debut

Santa Monica-based Universal Music Group is rocking the Amsterdam stock market. The world’s largest music label made its initial public offering Sept. 21 on the Euronext exchange with a market value of 47 billion euros, or $55 billion. It is Europe’s largest listing of the year. The music holdings company’s...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Reuters

UPDATE 1-European shares rise on German election relief, oil surge

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * IWG tops gains in spin-off report (Adds comment, updates prices) Sept 27 (Reuters) - German shares hit ten-day highs on Monday after the federal election outcome reduced the chances of a left-wing coalition forming a government, while broader European markets cheered a surge in crude prices that powered oil stocks.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
MarketWatch

Cue Health stock opens nearly 5% above IPO price, then keeps rising

Cue Health Inc. received a warm reception on Wall Street Friday, as the stock opened 4.8% above its initial public offering price, and kept rising. The California-based COVID-19 test maker's IPO priced overnight at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range, as the company raised $200.0 million. The stock's first trade was at $16.76 at 11:37 a.m. Eastern for 1.4 million shares. The stock rallied since then, and was recently up 27.8% at $20.45 in afternoon trading, which values the company at about $2.94 billion. The stock's strong debut comes on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 1.1% and the S&P 500 was little changed.
STOCKS
The Independent

Next to post sales jump as investors seek update on trading momentum

Next is set to unveil a jump in sales for the past half-year but shareholders will also be waiting to find out if poor summer weather has dampened the strong momentum built up by the fashion giant.The high street stalwart has continued to be one of the most reliable forces in retail despite the heavy impact of the pandemic on footfall, with the group finding solace in its strong online operation.In July, chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson struck an upbeat tone as the retailer delivered a profit upgrade.The retailer is therefore expected to unveil strong sales growth for the six...
MARKETS
Reuters

Welsh Carson-backed Clearwater Analytics valued at over $5 bln in market debut

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Welsh Carson-backed Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s shares opened about 32% higher than their initial public offering price (IPO) in market debut on Friday, giving the software company a valuation of nearly $5.5 billion. Shares of the company, which makes investment management software, opened at $23.75, compared...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Ipo#Restaurants#Food Delivery#Toast Inc#New York Stock Exchange#Doordash Inc
The Motley Fool

5 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 303% to 1,337% by 2025

Historically low lending rates have opened the floodgates for growth stocks to expand. Sales growth alone doesn't tell investors the full story with these companies. Since the end of the Great Recession, it's been all systems go for growth stocks. Historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing from the nation's central bank has made capital abundant for fast-paced companies looking to borrow.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
bizjournals

After upsized IPO, Toast shares soar in Wall Street debut

In one of Boston's largest IPOs of 2021, shares of Toast Inc. soared in the restaurant software company's debut on Wall Street Wednesday morning even after the company significantly increased its price in recent days. Toast's stock (NYSE: TOST) opened on the New York Stock Exchange at $65.26, up 63%...
MARKETS
Reuters

Toast valued at $20 bln after pricing U.S. IPO above target

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Restaurant software provider Toast Inc (TOST.N) priced its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $869.6 million, valuing the company at $19.98 billion. Toast sold 21.7 million shares at $40 apiece, the company said in a statement on Wednesday....
MARKETS
wmleader.com

Toast valued at over $32 billion in market debut

Shares of Toast Inc jumped more than 63 percent in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, valuing the restaurant software provider at nearly $32.6 billion. The stock opened at $65.26, compared with its initial public offering price of $40 per share. The Boston-based company, which makes software to...
MARKETS
WCVB

Boston-based restaurant software company Toast to begin trading on NYSE

BOSTON — Boston-based restaurant software company Toast Inc. is set to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange with aninitial public offering of $40 per share. Company leaders rang the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. Toast's products include digital ordering tools for takeout and in-restaurant customers, marketing tools...
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
213K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy