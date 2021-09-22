WHERE IS LAUREN CHO? SOCIAL MEDIA TURNS TO THE MORONGO BASIN

At around 3pm on Monday 28 June, Lauren Cho walked into the California desert with no phone, food or water and disappeared.That, at least, is what her friend and former partner Cody Orell, the last person to have seen her, told Morongo Basin sheriffs after she did not return.Ms Cho, 30, is one of the most prominent missing persons brought to new public attention by the death of “van life” YouTuber Gabby Petito in the Wyoming wilderness.Ms Cho’s friends and family have pleaded for her case to get the same level of media coverage as Ms Petito, whose death...

