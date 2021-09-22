CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHERE IS LAUREN CHO? SOCIAL MEDIA TURNS TO THE MORONGO BASIN

By Z107.7 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational news has had all eyes and ears turned to the case of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman from Long Island, whose body was identified yesterday (September 21) after being located in Wyoming early this week. The search for Petito, and now her fiancé Brian Laundrie, has been fueled by social media users who are now turning their attention to a local missing woman. Cassidy Taylor reminds us of the search for Lauren Cho…

