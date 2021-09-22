CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surface Duo 2 hands-on: Microsoft gets serious about its dual-screen phone’s cameras

By C. Low
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we continue to wait for Microsoft to release the Surface Neo, the company is already unveiling the second generation of its dual-screen Android phone. The Surface Duo 2 is a $1,500 device that’s slightly thinner than its predecessor and brings some serious camera improvements. Specifically, it now has three sensors instead of the lone 11-megapixel camera used in the last-gen setup. I had a chance to check out the Duo 2 briefly at a (COVID-safe) demo in New York, and I’m so far cautiously impressed by its updates.

www.engadget.com

