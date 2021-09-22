RAMONA MAN KILLED IN ROLLOVER CRASH ON HIGHWAY 62 TUESDAY

A Ramona man was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 62 Tuesday night (September 21). According to CHP reports, the victim was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 eastbound on a stretch of the highway in Riverside County around 7:10 p.m. For unknown reasons, the driver, a 61-year-old male resident of Ramona, drifted onto the south shoulder. The driver then swerved back towards the roadway, lost control of the vehicle, and overturned multiple times. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The incident is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact CHP officer J. Duran at 760-772-5300.