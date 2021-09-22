CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Splitting American Horror Story Season 10 In Two Was The Best Move The Series Could Have Made

By Mat Elfring
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year's installment of American Horror Story divides the season in half in order to tell two separate stories--hence the "Double Feature" subtitle. Now in Season 10, splitting American Horror Story into two parts seemed a bit bizarre, but as we come towards the close of part one, it's the smartest decision the show could have made.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Ozark Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Ozark Season 3 is coming back to Netflix with ten new episodes this year. Directing the first two episodes, Jason Bateman announced the renewal on Twitter. Therefore, what can we expect to happen with the Burde family in the crime drama series? Will it continue to be a hit or not? A fact is that the Ozark team has a five-year plan but is open to extending the storyline beyond that.
TV SERIES
TVLine

B Positive: CBS Delays Season 2 Premiere a Week — Find Out Why

B Positive fans will have to wait a little while longer to find out if Drew’s kidney transplant was a success. CBS on Thursday announced that Season 2 of the Annaleigh Ashford/Thomas Middleditch sitcom will now premiere Thursday, Oct. 14, at 9:30/8:30c, one week later than its previously planned Oct. 7 return. The move is being made to give new CBS comedy Ghosts (starring iZombie‘s Rose McIver) a full one-hour debut, with back-to-back episodes now slotted for Oct. 7 (at 9 pm). All told, CBS’ new Thursday night game plan looks like this: THURSDAY, OCT. 7 8 pm Young Sheldon Season 5 premiere (get...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Vampire Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Remember the Dark Universe? It’s okay if you don’t, the ambitious and ultimately misguided attempt at a shared mythology based on Universal’s stable of classic monsters was gone in the blink of an eye, with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy turning out so poorly that even the studio admitted the entire idea was a failure.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere Scene Released by Netflix

Netflix released a first look from the upcoming fourth and final season of its acclaimed crime drama Ozark. The below video shows a scene from the premiere of the new season, picking up with Marty Byrd (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in Mexico right after the previous season’s violent shock ending: The video was part of the streamer’s Tudum fan event on Saturday.  Ozark is coming off what many critics and fans called its best season and has overall received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series. Bateman and co-star Julia Garner have both picked up performance Emmys for the show. The drama stars Bateman as Marty Byrd, a financial advisor turned money launderer for a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, who has moved his family to rural Missouri where they’ve become entangled with local criminals, including Garner’s Ruth Langmore. The fourth season consists of 14 episodes and will be split into two parts and both will air in 2022. Ozark is produced by MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Stories#Anthology Series#Roanoke#My Roanoke Nightmare#Ahsfx#Cult And Apocalypse#Red Tide#The Murder House
cartermatt.com

American Horror Story: Double Feature: The key to its success

We’re a solid four episodes into American Horror Story: Double Feature, and can’t we say it’s one of the best seasons in a while?. To date, it definitely feels like there is a lot to love here, and there are also a number of reasons why this season is working whereas some others did not. It’s not a coincidence that we’re seeing a story so far that feels fast-paced, creepy, and also easy to follow.
TV & VIDEOS
pophorror.com

Interview with John Decker, the FuseFX VFX Supervisor for Anthology Series, ‘American Horror Stories’

I’m so stoked to announce that I had the honor of chatting with John Decker, the FuseFX VFX supervisor for the anthology series, American Horror Stories. I’ve been a huge fan of American Horror Story ever since it first aired and I’ve really enjoyed American Horror Stories as well, so it was fun to pick his brain and learn all the details that went into creating this series. Learn more about his career, his favorite AHS episodes, how they created the 7-foot demon, and more!
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Sarah Paulson says she's "probably" leaving American Horror Story after this season

“I don’t know,” Paulson said on Watch What Happens Live when asked what her next Ryan Murphy project might be. “It’s the first time in about three years where I don’t know. I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don’t know. Every time he comes to me with some wackadoodle-stoodle character, I tend to be like, ‘Yes! Let’s do it!’ So, I don’t know. This is the first time. So, we’ll see.”
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dexter and American Horror Story stars' new movie

A first trailer for thriller John and the Hole, which stars Dexter's Michael C Hall and American Horror Story's Taissa Farmiga, has been released. The psychological horror-thriller, which is described as like "Home Alone reworked by Michael Haneke", centres on an affluent family held hostage by their young son. "13...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

'American Horror Story: Death Valley': Cast, Episodes & Everything We Know About What's Next for Season 10's Double Feature

As we collectively round the corner out of a stressful summer into spooky season, you may find yourself turning more and more to the ghouls and goosebumps in your spare time. Or maybe you always watch horror but Halloween gives you an excuse to talk about it more openly and have your obsessions reinforced by marketing and mainstream media. Either way, it’s a good time to talk about American Horror Story, particularly what’s coming next for the show.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

American Horror Story: Double Feature's Alma Actress On Lily Rabe, Violin Skills And What That Baby Leg Was Made Of

Spoilers below for the latest episodes of American Horror Story: Double Feature, so be warned!. In only five episodes, American Horror Story: Double Feature star Ryan Kiera Armstrong has already cemented herself as the most evil pre-teen in the franchise's history. (Not counting the almighty Infantata, who was portrayed by two different adult actors.) As the music-obsessed bloodsucker Alma, Armstrong has taken part in some truly bonkers moments so far. From chowing down on a dead rabbit to feeding off of her own infant brother, Alma didn't even need to wish death on Lily Rabe's Doris to earn her monster status during the "Red Tide" chapter.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Takes Us Into Creel House

It's been so long since Stranger Things Season 3 arrived in the summer of 2019. Now, after over two years, we finally have the first trailer for Season 4 of the Netflix original series thanks to the streaming service's Tudum event. You might remember that at the end of Stranger Things Season 3, Hopper (David Harbour) looked to be stuck in a Russian prison where the Demogorgon was also being held captive. Meanwhile, Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) was rendered powerless and moved away from Hawkins with the Byers family.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Midnight Mass Includes A Sequence That Was More Challenging To Shoot Than Hill House Episode 6

Back in 2018, The Haunting Of Hill House made massive waves, not just for critics and fans of the horror genre but for anyone interested in the actual craft of filmmaking--and for good reason. The show's sixth episode, "Two Storms" was an incredible feat of engineering, done with virtually no cuts (just five in total across a full hour) that earned its very own behind the scenes featurette just to showcase how they managed to pull it off.
TV SERIES
News 8 KFMB

‘Stranger Things’ Shares New Teaser for Season 4

On Saturday, during Netflix’s global fan event, the Duffer Brothers, as well as stars Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery, debuted the latest teaser for Stranger Things 4. This marks the fourth in recent months as fans eagerly await its 2022 debut. While the first teaser revealed Hopper’s (David Harbour) return,...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

New ‘Stranger Things 4’ teaser reveals ‘super important’ new location

When “Stranger Things” returns to Netflix next year, a creepy new location will factor heavily in the fresh run of episodes. On Saturday during Netflix’s own fan event, TUDUM, the streaming service debuted a new teaser for “Stranger Things 4” and revealed a locale called “the Creel house.” According to the show creators, the Duffer brothers, the home is a “super important” part of the new season and seemingly ties directly to a new character, Victor Creel, played by Robert Englund of “Nightmare on Elm Street” fame. When Englund’s casting was announced last year, it was revealed Victor is a “disturbed...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

All 13 Netflix TV Shows Canceled In 2021 So Far

Saying goodbye to anything can be very difficult, but letting your favorite TV show go--especially when it doesn't get a proper ending--can be downright devastating. Each year dozens of TV shows are canceled by networks and streaming services and . When it comes to public outcry, though, Netflix stands out in particular.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy