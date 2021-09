BOSTON (CBS) – Pfizer said its COVID vaccine can protect kids as young as five. Some Massachusetts parents say it’s about time. Others aren’t so sure. Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday the company is ready to submit findings to the FDA as soon as possible. “I’m vaccinated, my family is all fully vaccinated, so I definitely think it’s in the right direction,” said Rachel Dampolo, on the way to school drop-off. Pfizer’s announcement says its trial found that when more than 2,200 kids ages 5-11-year-old took the COVID-19 vaccine, it was safe, well-tolerated, and showed “robust antibody responses.” They were...

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO