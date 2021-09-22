3 little girls + 1 bag of flour: Watch what happens

When Anderson Cooper welcomed his son Wyatt in April 2020, it was a dream come true for him in many ways. “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth,” he wrote in an emotional Instagram post at the time. Since then, the CNN anchor has been publicly marveling over his little boy and how he has changed his life. Not just his future, it seems, but also how he connects with his past. Cooper opened up about Wyatt’s resemblance to his brother Carter and it’s another element of parenting that has taken him by surprise.

