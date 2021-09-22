A Poem For The Cashiers At Book Culture

Editor’s Note: Diamond Forde was a finalist for the 2020 Boston Review Annual Poetry Prize and her works appears in our annual literary anthology Ancestors. ...we need your help. Confronting the many challenges of COVID-19—from the medical to the economic, the social to the political—demands all the moral and deliberative clarity we can muster. In Thinking in a Pandemic, we’ve organized the latest arguments from doctors and epidemiologists, philosophers and economists, legal scholars and historians, activists and citizens, as they think not just through this moment but beyond it. While much remains uncertain, Boston Review’s responsibility to public reason is sure. That’s why you’ll never see a paywall or ads. It also means that we rely on you, our readers, for support. If you like what you read here, pledge your contribution to keep it free for everyone by making a tax-deductible donation.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO