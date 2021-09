Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is officially inactive for the Week 3 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. It had been trending in this direction Sunday morning for Cook, and now he indeed has officially been ruled out with an ankle injury. The Vikings want to play it safe with their star early in the season, though they really could use a win after suffering two heartbreaking losses to begin 2021.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO