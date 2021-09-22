CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still undefeated Eagles outlast Ravens in overtime

By Joe Petshow For Columbia Gorge News
columbiagorgenews.com
 5 days ago

Pretty? It was not. Exciting? Oh baby, was it ever. A classic? Well, that’s probably a stretch; lets stick with exciting for now. The resilience of Hood River Valley’s football team paid big-time dividends Saturday afternoon in Redmond. The Eagles (3-0) remained unbeaten by scoring with 28 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game and then won the Intermountain Conference opener in overtime, 27-26, at Ridgeview High.

