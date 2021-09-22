Microsoft announces Surface Go 3, powered by the new Intel CPUs

Microsoft is set to hold a Surface event later today where the company is expected to announce new Surface hardware. The event is set for 22nd September and will kick off at 11 AM ET (4 PM BST/8:30 PM IST/1 AM AEST). You can use this page to check the start time according to your time zone. Microsoft has also published a dedicated event page and we expect the company to livestream the event on YouTube as well. Ahead of the event, Microsoft posted a teaser on Twitter, giving a glimpse of what's about to come.

