Microsoft announces Surface Go 3, powered by the new Intel CPUs
At its annual Surface event, Microsoft has announced the new Surface Go 3. The device is the latest addition to Microsoft's budget-friendly Surface line-up. The new Surface Go 3 takes the design inspiration from the old Surface Go 3 but has the new Intel processors. The device features a 10.5-inch 1920 x 1280 touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. Microsoft will allow users to configure the Surface Go 3 with either Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Core i3-10100Y. The Redmond giant claims that the new Surface Go 3 is 60% faster than its predecessor, making it a great Surface 2-in-1 device on a budget.www.neowin.net
