Coriell Institute for Medical Research, Van Andel Institute Awarded Estimated $12.4 Million SPORE Grant from National Cancer Institute

Dr. Norman Sharpless, director of the National Cancer Institute at the NIH, will give this semester’s Distinguished Lecture in Cancer Biology Sept. 24 from noon-1 p.m. The talk, entitled, “The National Cancer Institute: Leading Cancer Research in 2021 and Beyond,” will take place over Zoom. Dr. Robert Weiss, associate dean for research and graduate education at the Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine and Dr. Praveen Sethupathy, associate professor and director of the Center for Vertebrate Genomics, will co-host the lecture. This free event is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance here.

CANCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO