Use of Smartphone App Associated with Lower Hospital Readmission Rates for Heart Attack Survivors

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Data collected from a group of 200 heart attack survivors using a smartphone app designed to navigate the recovery process, such as medication management and lifestyle changes, showed that app users experienced hospital readmission within the first 30 days of discharge at half the rate of a comparable group given standard aftercare without the app.

