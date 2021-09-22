CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Surface Laptop Studio and Pro 8 hands-on: Fresh designs with 120Hz screens

By C. Low
Engadget
 4 days ago

At its annual hardware event today, Microsoft unveiled a new family of Surface devices ahead of Windows 11’s launch on October 5th. Refreshes of the Surface Pro and Surface Go aren’t surprising, and the company did show off the latest in both of those series. But the Surface Laptop Studio is the most intriguing. It’s meant to replace the Surface Book, which was a detachable 2-in-1 laptop. The Laptop Studio, meanwhile, is more like Microsoft’s Surface Studio all-in-one desktop, in that it features a pull-forward screen that can lay flat on top of a table or be propped up at a slant. It also has a 120Hz display, as does the new Surface Pro 8, which got a sleek redesign.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds 2 are even cheaper than usual right now (brand-new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. There's no denying that Samsung's true wireless earbuds have been getting better and better since the hesitant early 2019 debut of the decidedly mediocre first-gen Galaxy Buds, but by far the best thing about the company's ever-expanding family of AirPods alternatives are the killer resulting deals and massive discounts you can so frequently claim nowadays.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

What Are the Best AirPod Alternatives? These Earbud Brands Deserve a Look (and Listen)

You’ve already cut the cord when it comes to your cable, but the latest data shows that millions of people around the world have cut the cord when it comes to audio devices as well. According to a new report from Counterpoint Research, the global market for true wireless wearables will reach 238 million units by the end of 2021. Apple’s AirPods remain a best-seller and own a large share of the market. Counterpoint says Apple’s products accounted for almost 30% of the segment in 2020. Users cited ease of use, comfort and name recognition as key reasons for choosing AirPods over...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surface Pro#Surface Laptop#Microsoft Surface#Design#11#Covid#Acer#Hp#Studio
Digital Trends

Surface Pro vs. Surface Laptop: Which should you buy?

Microsoft’s Surface line encompasses a number of different designs and it would be understandable if you felt like it has too many options to sort through. But shopping for a new laptop doesn’t have to be so difficult, especially when you have our handy comparison guide below to help you make sense of your options when it comes to shopping for Microsoft’s flagship laptop series.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 might include a 120Hz screen and Thunderbolt ports

Microsoft's September 22nd event might include one of the largest Surface Pro updates in years. According to The Verge, Twitter user Shadow_Leak has shared what looks like a store listing for the Surface Pro 8 tablet. The Windows 11 machine will reportedly resemble a souped-up, Intel-powered counterpart to the Surface Pro X with a 13-inch, narrow-bezel 120Hz display. It may also be more useful to creatives with dual Thunderbolt ports — you'd finally have the headroom for an external GPU, among other very high-speed peripherals.
TECHNOLOGY
infusenews.com

Surface Pro 8 discloses with 120Hz display and Thunderbolt support

Microsoft is planning to launch a new Surface Pro 8 model one week from now, and a hole seems to have uncovered precisely what’s in store. Twitter account Shadow_Leak has distributed a photograph of the Surface Pro 8 from what has all the earmarks of being a retail listing. The record guarantees the Surface Pro 8 will send with another 13-inch 120Hz display with narrow bezels and two Thunderbolt ports.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

How to preorder new Microsoft Surface tech: Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio and more

Microsoft unveiled its latest Surface PCs to the world today, delivering a nearly total revamp of the line. including the Surface Pro 8, the Surface Pro X, the Surface Duo 2 dual-screen phone and the all-new Surface Laptop Studio. The latter product has an impressive hinged screen that resembles Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad. All of these new products are available for preorder now, and shipping October 5.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
Digital Trends

The Surface Laptop Studio is the powerhouse Surface I’ve always wanted

Microsoft announced a brand new laptop, the Surface Laptop Studio, at its annual Surface event on Wednesday. Long-rumored to be called the Surface Book 4, the new device takes the place of the Surface Book as the most powerful Surface device ever made. It sports an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti...
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

All-new Surface Laptop Studio is a convertible replacement for the Surface Book

The Surface Pro 8 got a major update today, but the biggest reveal was the all-new Surface Laptop Studio, a high-end convertible with dedicated graphics that provides a step-up in speed from the regular Surface Laptop. The "Surface Studio" name is borrowed from the (aging, and still not updated) Surface Studio desktop, and the Laptop Studio's screen bends forward and uses the laptop's base as a stand in much the same way. Most of the time, the Laptop Studio just looks like a regular laptop, but its display can be pulled out over the keyboard into "stage mode" and tilted to whatever angle is most comfortable for what you're doing. It can also fold all the way down into "studio mode," which covers the keyboard and trackpad entirely and makes the laptop into one big tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Even the Surface Laptop Studio doesn’t come with a hardware TPM chip

Microsoft just announced the new Surface Laptop Studio at its fall Surface event. Sandwiched between updates to the Surface Pro and the Surface Duo, the Laptop Studio is an entirely new product that balances powerful hardware with the design language of the Surface range. And it even looks like a decent gaming machine.
COMPUTERS
windowslatest.com

Microsoft announces Surface Pro 8 with slimmer bezels and 120Hz display

Microsoft has finally announced the next model in its Surface Pro lineup, and as expected, the follow-up to the Surface Pro 7 is called the Surface Pro 8. The Surface Pro lineup has been boosted with new 11th-gen processors, which means this device is now a more power-efficient device. The...
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Samsung's Thom Browne Galaxy Watch 4 Classic goes on sale September 29th

Starting on September 29th, Samsung will start selling limited quantities of the Thom Browne Edition Galaxy Watch 4 Classic it announced at its recent Unpacked event. The release will mark the first time Samsung has sold a Thom Browne-branded Galaxy Watch separately. Previously, you had to buy the wearable as part of a bundle that included other Galaxy devices.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio seamlessly transforms between laptop and tablet modes

Need a device that can do it all? It’s the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio—the most powerful device from the Microsoft Surface lineup yet. This gadget is not only a laptop but also a tablet. And it uses the Dynamic Woven Hinge—literally made of woven fabric with embedded cables—to bend a full 180 degrees. Using the Windows 11 operating system, it has a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen that has a 120 Hz refresh rate. So you can push it to the limit of your creativity. Moreover, use it as a laptop to type away on the full-size keyboard and enjoy the Precision Haptic touchpad. Furthermore, switch it to a tablet to draw with the Surface Slim Pen 2. In fact, it even has a built-in port for storage and charging the stylus. Finally, you can pull the display forward to use it at an angle for watching shows, gaming, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

Watch Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio introduction video

Microsoft has gotten pretty good at making product videos that capture the wonders of their latest product, and they have done it again with the Surface Laptop Studio. At its hardware event today, Microsoft announced the new Surface Laptop Studio with latest Intel processors, NVIDIA GPU and more. The new Surface Laptop Studio comes with a 14.4” PixelSense touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate with Dolby Vision support for great viewing experience. For an uncompromised performance, the Surface Laptop Studio is powered by Intel 11th gen H-series Quad-core processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU, up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy