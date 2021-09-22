CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterton, IN

Interwoven Expressions Exhibit 2021

By Sue Baxter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll find Colors on steroids, exquisite designs, elegant shopping at the Interwoven Expressions Exhibit and Show on Saturday, November 13th, 2021. Exciting creations from hands that weave, dye, knit, felt, quilt, tat, stitch, and design. Handmade paper and basketry too! Interwoven Expressions presents the 34th annual celebration of all things made of fiber, from holiday ornaments to elegant one-of-a-kind clothing, contemporary and traditional, home décor, and gifts. Only the most accomplished artists/craftsmen residing in states that border our Lake Michigan are juried into Interwoven Expressions.

