Weather can affect pain tolerance, reports study in PAIN®

By MDN Editor
megadoctornews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise – Can the weather affect pain from conditions like arthritis or migraine? It may sound like an old superstition – but on some standard quantitative sensory tests, weather-related factors do indeed affect pain tolerance, suggests a study in PAIN®, the official publication of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP). The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

megadoctornews.com

