Video Games

Social Deception Game First Class Trouble Brings Its Murder Party To PlayStation

By Marcus Stewart
Game Informer Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile PlayStation owners are still waiting for Among Us to grace the platform, they have another social deception game to look forward to. First Class Troubles sports a similar whodunnit premise set in space, only this time you control 1950s-era characters aboard a luxury space cruise ship. The game launched in Steam Early Access earlier this year, and now it’s heading to PlayStation consoles.

uploadvr.com

Neverboard Brings Tabletop Party Games To Oculus Quest Soon

Evernever Games today announced Neverboard, which brings a library of tabletop party games to Oculus Quest. Releasing later this fall, Neverboard is a free-to-play social VR experience for up to four players. Players join rooms as their Oculus avatars and find themselves sat around a table from which they can interact with games in realistic ways. Check out the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Zynga Unveils Social Deception Game Exclusively for SnapChat

Mobile gaming giant Zynga on Friday revealed that ReVamp, a multiplayer social deception game, will soon launch in select markets exclusively for SnapChat. The vampire-themed game, the first of its kind to land on Snap Games — SnapChat’s in-app gaming platform — tasks players with aiming to reveal who the vampire is within a group renovating the rooms of an old mansion. As team members work on demolition and building, vampire players must avoid suspicion while picking off human players as they complete fake tasks in the house. “We are excited to continue our partnership with Snap to create fun new snackable games...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Unpacking Brings Its Luggage To Xbox Game Pass This November

- Meditative gameplay with no timers, meters or scores. Explore domestic environments with all their nooks and crannies while you stack plates, hang towels, and arrange bookshelves. - Discover a character's story through the items that come with her to each new home (and the items that get left behind)
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Zynga Announces ReVamp, the First Multiplayer Social Deception Game For Snapchat

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced today that ReVamp, an upcoming multiplayer social deception game, will launch soon in select markets exclusively for Snapchat. The vampire-themed game will be the first social deception title on Snapchat, giving Snapchatters their first chance to sink their teeth into this popular genre.
VIDEO GAMES
#Playstation Blog#Playstation 5#Deception#Playstation 4#First Class Troubles#Steam Early Access#A I#Dualsense
psu.com

How To Stream Casino Games on Your PlayStation 5

If you enjoy gambling online, you probably already know that some of the best online casino games are available for PS5. Niche streaming has come a long way from retro to high-end blockbusters, unboxing videos, and even casino games. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to set up...
HOBBIES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: PlayStation New Global Brand Spot

Sony shows a new global brand spot for the PlayStation brand. This under the motto “Play Has No Limits” and was already on display at the start of the PlayStation Showcase last Thursday. Sony’s latest console is known as the PS5 and it was released in this country on November...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

New Wipeout game is for mobile phones, not PlayStation

A new game in the Wipeout series is coming, not to PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, but to mobile phones. Wipeout Rush, a new take on the futuristic hovercraft racing series, will be released for Android and iOS devices in 2022, developer Rogue Games announced Thursday. Wipeout Rush will feature...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Pokémon TCG Live App Announced, TCG Online App Shutting Down

Pokémon fans have a new way to enjoy the wildly popular trading card game thanks to the newly revealed Pokémon TGG Live App. The free-to-play game provides a modernized online venue for players to collect cards, build decks, and take on trainers around the globe on desktop and mobile devices.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

First Class Trouble Is Among Us for Society's Elite

Among Us may look like a game for kids, so if you're someone a little more wealthy and planning to at least match expectations, why not go for something a little more highbrow? First Class Trouble will likely suit those expensive tastes, coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4 in the future. It's obviously heavily inspired by InnerSloth's breakout hit, but there's a bit of pomp and circumstance to proceedings here as six well-dressed individuals find themselves onboard a spaceship. The structure of the game is still much the same, however.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

‘First Class Trouble’ is coming to PS5

During the last year, it seemed the whole world was playing Among Us. A combination of factors that included nationwide lockdowns created the perfect storm for the social deduction party game to suddenly thrive despite releasing in 2018. Naturally, it wasn’t going to take long for the format to be emulated. This past April, a retro-futuristic equivalent called First Class Trouble was released for PC. And, as announced today, the game will be making its way to consoles — both Playstation 4 and 5.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Explore A Cheerful Island Playground In Lil Gator Game

If you’re a fan of wholesome experiences like A Short Hike, Lil Gator Game might be up your alley. This bright and happy title puts you in the scaly shoes of a cute gator donning a familiar outfit to explore a big island playground and make friends along the way. It comes from developer MegaWobble and Playtonic Friends, the publishing arm of the team behind the Yooka-Laylee series.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Neo: The World Ends With You Lands On The Epic Store This Month

After Square Enix jumped the gun by leaking the news a few hours early, we can confirm that Neo: The World Ends With You makes its way to PC via the Epic Games Store on September 28. The sequel to the fan-favorite RPG launched on PlayStation 4 and Switch in July, with the PC version slated to come later, though this may be unexpectedly sooner than some might have thought. Not that we're complaining.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

The 5 Best Jackbox Games To Only Appear Once

Creating crude doodles always garners a laugh but Tee K.O. ups the ante by making players pair their terrible art with equally humorous phrases. Players write slogans and draw pictures that are then shuffled and distributed for everyone to pair together on a t-shirt as they see fit. Two shirt designs are pitted against each other and players vote on the best/funniest. In a way, Tee K.O. blends the artistic creativity (or lack thereof) of Drawful with the fill-in-the-blank comedy of Quiplash; pairing a pre-school caliber portrait of Sonic the Hedgehog with the phrase “Sex Symbol” can have parties in stitches. Best of all, the game lets you order any created design as a real shirt – as in one you can wear in real life – to immortalize your favorite responses.
TECHNOLOGY
Game Informer Online

Game Informer's Most Anticipated Holiday 2021 Games

As September begins winding down, there's no denying we're rapidly approaching gaming's holiday release season. While recent weeks brought us some amazing experiences like Deathloop and Tales of Arise, the next few weeks are absolutely jam-packed with highly anticipated releases the gaming community as a whole is looking forward to.
VIDEO GAMES

