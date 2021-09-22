Educational AR Textbook Projectors

Some people remain convinced that the best way to deal with speaking a foreign language is to simply raise your voice and repeat your words. In reality, this does little more than make those people come across as ignorant. And while attempting to learn a foreign language for a two-week vacation may seem a little over the top, being able to reel off a few common phrases does help travelers feel more comfortable. In addition, it often helps interactions become less awkward for all parties involved. After all, it’s important to try to speak the local language even if it’s just...

2 DAYS AGO