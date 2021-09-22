CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Educational AR Textbook Projectors

By Michael Hemsworth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conceptual 'Moon' projector has been designed by Soomin Son as a technology product for students that would enable them to enjoy a more immersive experience with their course content. The short-throw projector enables an augmented reality (AR) experience that would bring coursework to life and allow students to easily take notes and more. The unit operates with an accompanying stylus and works with a smartphone app to help students and their teachers interact with one another for a more holistic approach to education.

