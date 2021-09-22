CDC: Unknown food linked to growing Salmonella outbreak; 2 cases in Michigan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials say a salmonella outbreak first identified earlier this month has now affected dozens of people in 25 states, including 13 in Minnesota. In total, 127 people have been infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Only Texas has seen more infections than Minnesota, with 45. Wisconsin has recorded four cases. Eighteen people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been recorded. Officials said it’s likely the true number of infections is much higher, since some people recover without being tested for salmonella, and recent illnesses may not have been reported yet. The CDC has not yet identified the source of the outbreak. More On WCCO.com: Sources: Wolves Fired Basketball Ops Lead Gersson Rosas For Creating Toxic Culture, ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ ‘What Are The Odds?’: Mountain Biker’s Life Saved By Off-Duty Doctor On Minnesota Trail Calling North Mpls. A ‘War Zone,’ 26 Residents Send Open Letter To Gov. Requesting State Troopers Or Nat’l Guard Spit On Cops And Get Charged In Hennepin County? Depends On Whether You Avoid Their Faces

