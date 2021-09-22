CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

CDC: Unknown food linked to growing Salmonella outbreak; 2 cases in Michigan

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC is investigating a growing outbreak of Salmonella infections in at least 25 states, including Michigan. As of Sept. 15, the CDC identified 127 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg, in 25 states, up from 20 total cases reported on Sept. 2. The first case was detected on Aug. 3. The investigation has not yet identified a food linked to illness.

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

Never Wash These 4 Foods Before Cooking Them, CDC Warns

Washing a product thoroughly may always seem like the best thing to do to ensure it's scrubbed clean of dirt and bacteria. However, experts warn that your intuition on cleanliness may not always be correct. There are some foods you might be inclined to wash before cooking that you should never clean, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns. In fact, trying to wash these foods could actually be doing more harm than good. Read on to find out which four foods you should never put under the faucet.
FOOD SAFETY
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
foodsafetynews.com

Outbreak linked to shrimp ends; consumers urged to check freezers

Officials say a Salmonella Weltevreden outbreak linked to imported, cooked, frozen shrimp is over, but they are concerned some consumers may have the shrimp on hand. As of Sept. 21 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the outbreak over. At least nine people in four states were sickened. The last illness onset date was July 17, 2021.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
Thrillist

Dog Food Has Been Recalled in 7 States Due to Salmonella

It's only been a few weeks since the last recall on dog food shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). On August 26, another recall was announced. Top Quality Dog Food has recalled its "Beef HVM" one-pound packages due to the potential presence of salmonella and listeria. The contamination was discovered during a state surveillance sample. Fortunately, no illnesses linked to this product have been reported at the time of the recall.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Salmonella Outbreak#Animals#American#Infants
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Minnesota

13 Minnesotans Among Dozens Infected In Salmonella Outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials say a salmonella outbreak first identified earlier this month has now affected dozens of people in 25 states, including 13 in Minnesota. In total, 127 people have been infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Only Texas has seen more infections than Minnesota, with 45. Wisconsin has recorded four cases. Eighteen people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been recorded. Officials said it’s likely the true number of infections is much higher, since some people recover without being tested for salmonella, and recent illnesses may not have been reported yet. The CDC has not yet identified the source of the outbreak.   More On WCCO.com: Sources: Wolves Fired Basketball Ops Lead Gersson Rosas For Creating Toxic Culture, ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ ‘What Are The Odds?’: Mountain Biker’s Life Saved By Off-Duty Doctor On Minnesota Trail Calling North Mpls. A ‘War Zone,’ 26 Residents Send Open Letter To Gov. Requesting State Troopers Or Nat’l Guard Spit On Cops And Get Charged In Hennepin County? Depends On Whether You Avoid Their Faces
MINNESOTA STATE
International Business Times

2,675 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 11,440 Breakthrough Cases Hospitalized

More than 2,600 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a rise in the number of breakthrough hospitalizations, the latest data showed. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,675 Americans died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7. Among the total breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older, 44% were female patients and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or whose deaths were not COVID-related.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC report claims schools with no mask mandates had 3.5 times MORE Covid outbreaks than those that did not just days after LA County study found classrooms were NOT linked to frequent cases

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims schools that did not have mask requirements had more outbreaks of COVID-19 - despite a another recent study finding classrooms were not linked to frequent cases. Researchers from the federal health agency looked at case rates at...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy