Brooks Koepka vs Bryson DeChambeau: Bitter rivalry explained ahead of Ryder Cup

By Joshua Lees
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2TTU_0c4WL6zo00

The Ryder Cup will make its eagerly awaited return this week, as Team Europe and Team USA battle it out for the 43rd edition of the tournament at Whistling Straits.

After being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the biennial event is finally back on the golfing calendar after three years away, with the European’s the team defending the Ryder Cup crown.

As well as the battle between the two sides, one including two players has proved the major headline heading into this year’s event, following the ongoing feud of two rivals turned USA team-mates in Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

The original ignition of the rivalry came in January 2019, as Koepka criticised DeChambeau for his speed of play, as he took aim at his now Ryder Cup team-mate at the Saudi international.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wXHJ_0c4WL6zo00
Brooks Koepka's feud with Bryson DeChambeau is the major talking point ahead of the Ryder Cup ( Image: REUTERS)

Following a video on social media that showed DeChambeau’s in-depth decision making into his club selection, the four-time major winner was quick to criticise after commenting: “I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, or a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball. It’s not that hard.”

Of course, the ever controversial DeChambeau was quick to respond, defending his actions and thought process that led to his timely delay on the middle east course.

He said: “We’re not trying to slow anyone down. I’m not trying to slow anyone down. It’s just a part of the process, and unfortunately the Rules of Golf allow for a certain amount of time, and we’re used it to our fullest potential.”

It seemed as though this was just the start of their bubbling rivalry, as DeChambeau was the man to take the next shot, as things got personal away from the golf course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ii4u_0c4WL6zo00
Steve Stricker will be hoping DeChambeau and Koepka have put any ill feelings to one side ( Image: REUTERS)

Whilst streaming on Twitch in January 2020, the former US Open champion took aim at Koepka’s broad built physique saying: “I don’t think his genetics even make him look good. Did you see the Body Issue? He didn’t have any abs. I can tell you that. I have abs.”

Of course it didn’t take long for his bitter rival to respond, as he took to Twitter and posted an image of his four major titles with the caption: “‘You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack!”

After a quiet period throughout the pandemic, the feud was once again reignited at this year’s PGA Championship, as a leaked interview with Koepka took the world by storm.

In what was supposed to be unseen footage, the two-time US Open winner cut short an interview, as the American paused and rolled his eyes as DeChambeau - along with his heavily clinking spikes - walked right behind the 31-year-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RiYZZ_0c4WL6zo00
Koepka rolls his eyes after DeChambeau walks past him during his post-round interview at the PGA Championship ( Image: Sky Sports)

It seemed the viral clip of Koepka’s discontentment to his fellow Tour pro only added more ammunition to the duo’s burning rivalry, as a number of Twitter feuds followed.

Most notably, when it was announced DeChambeau would play in ‘The Match’ charity event alongside NFL star, Aaron Rodgers, as Koepka went on to tweet the American Footballer, saying ‘Unlucky bro’.

Again the former US Open champion returned the blow, replying to his rival’s tweet: “It’s nice to be living in your head rent free!” and of course Koepka could not leave it there.

He then went on to post a video of a fan shouting the now famous heckle ‘Brooksy!’ towards the 27-year-old, a jibe that would go on to cause real problems for both DeChambeau, and the PGA Tour.

As a result, the ‘Brooksy’ shout became a stapled heckle towards the 2020 US Open champion throughout the remainder of the Tour season, no more so than at last month’s BMW Championship, where the American was subject to a number of Koepka jibes during a dramatic six-hole play-off defeat to Patrick Cantlay.

This therefore led to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan publicly condemning the heckling, as he confirmed that any supporter directing a ‘Brooksy’ shout to DeChambeau would be removed from the event.

Whilst there is no doubt the 28-year-old will have the crowds on side at this week’s event as he represents Team USA, it still remains to be seen whether he and Koepka will be able to put their feud aside on the playing front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9Y4V_0c4WL6zo00
DeChambeau aimed a dig at Koepka's physique after his appearance on 'The Body Issue' of ESPN Magazine

However, there was good news for American fans, and captain Steve Stricker at yesterday's practice day, as a video emerged of the pair conversing and smiling as they took to the range at Whistling Straits..

And, after DeChambeau went on to reveal that he and Koepka had had a number of conversations, it seems their initial daunting match up in the USA team could have squashed their dramatic feud for good.

Let's wait and see for definite though...

Comments / 0

