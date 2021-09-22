Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 Is a Lovable Weirdo

Despite being the default way that you get into most of your digital accounts, passwords aren't really that secure—certainly not compared to a fingerprint or a device that can act as a physical key. If someone gets hold of or guesses your password, they can pretend to be you from wherever they are in the world, especially if you don't have two-factor authentication in place. Which is why Microsoft's recent move to go passwordless is such a welcome step toward better protection.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO