Authorities in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, arrested the stepfather of a missing 2-year-old girl and said they fear the toddler is dead. The girl, Nevaeh Allen, was reported missing Friday after her older siblings arrived home after school and noticed that the door to their apartment was open and that the toddler was gone, Louisiana State Police said at the time. Her stepfather, Phillip Gardner, told authorities that he took a nap at about 1 p.m. and that it was the last time he saw Nevaeh.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO