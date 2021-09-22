CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

German official slams online ‘incitement’ after mask killing

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jRip_0c4WJuOH00
Media and police in front of a petrol station in Idar-Oberstein, Germany. A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP) (AP)

Germany’s health minister has partly blamed “incitement” against the government’s pandemic rules on social media for the killing of a petrol station worker by a man who refused to wear a face mask.

A 49-year-old German man was arrested on Sunday over the the fatal shooting a day earlier in the western town of Idar-Oberstein. Authorities said the suspect told officers he rejected the measures against the coronavirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06loB1_0c4WJuOH00
German Health Minister Jens Spahn partly blamed ‘incitement’ on social media for the killing (Annegret Hilse/Pool Photo via AP, file) (AP)

Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin that the suspect had initially gone home after being refused service for failing to wear a mask, only to return later and allegedly shoot the petrol station worker in the head.

“The question is, what is the environment, what are the circumstances in which such a crime can occur?” he asked. “This has a lot to do with the incitement, the hatred, that is posted on social media.”

A Twitter account linked to the suspect followed several prominent far-right politicians, including senior members of the Alternative for Germany party. Posts from the account, which was last used in October 2019, reflect a dislike for immigrants, climate activists and the government.

Spahn said chants of “Traitors!” heard at anti-lockdown protests during the pandemic could be seen by some as legitimising violence.

“Words eventually always become deeds,” he said.

Spahn called on Germans to speak up if friends, relatives or neighbours start spreading conspiracy theories about the pandemic.

“We must clearly and decisively say ‘no’ to any form of pandemic extremism,” he said.

Tributes were paid Wednesday to the petrol station worker, a 20-year-old student identified on condolence cards only by his first name, Alex.

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Germans shocked by COVID mask row killing

German politicians expressed shock on Tuesday over the killing of a 20-year old gas station worker after an argument about a face mask and said that coronavirus deniers who are willing to use violence will not be tolerated. Francis Maguire reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Latest: UN official slams Taliban over reprisal killings

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights chief says her office has received credible allegations of reprisal killings by the Taliban of former Afghan security forces, as well as instances in which officials in the previous government and their relatives were arbitrarily detained and later turned up dead.Michelle Bachelet speaking on Monday to the Human Rights Council warned of a “new and perilous phase” for Afghanistan as she criticized the Taliban for a disconnect between their words and actions.She cited “multiple” allegations of Taliban house-to-house searches looking for officials from the previous government and “people who cooperated with U.S....
WORLD
The Independent

German election to set direction after 16 years under Merkel

Germany's closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union s most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power.About 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new parliament, which decides who will be the next head of government. Recent polls point to a neck-and-neck race between Merkel's center-right Union bloc and the Social Democrats with the latter marginally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Spahn
The Guardian

Germany election: worst ever result momentarily silences CDU

As the first exit poll flashed up on the screens inside the Konrad Adenauer Haus, the Berlin headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party faithful who had gathered in the central courtyard fell silent. The black bar representing their conservative party showed up first: 25%, the worst result...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed the retiring incumbent, Angela Merkel, as the leader of continental Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.After a short but sweet roller-coaster of an election campaign with three different parties taking turns as frontrunners in the quadrennial parliamentary elections, the centre-left Social Democrats led by their colourless Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, came surging from behind -- rising improbably from third to first place over the final five weeks of a forgettable, cautious...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

What happens after the German election?

The two main rivals vying to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor on Sunday each said they would try to head the next government after early election results showed them neck-and-neck, kickstarting a scramble for potential coalition partners. Germany's chancellor is not directly elected, but chosen through a vote in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, after a government has been formed. Merkel could remain in her post for weeks if not months while parties try to cobble together a coalition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Greens face dashed hopes, new leverage in German vote aftermath

With growing fears about global warming, deadly floods linked to climate change and a new political landscape as Angela Merkel leaves the stage, it should have been the German Greens' year. "We saw that our political rivals didn't have much interest in change and kept saying 'Yes, yes, climate protection is nice but it shouldn't be too expensive'.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incitement#Shooting#Germans#Idar Oberstein
abovethelaw.com

Former Police Deputy Sentenced To 12 Years For Attack On Divorce Lawyer

Former Orange County, Florida sheriff’s deputy, Gordon King, was convicted of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm following a 2019 attack with a knife. The victim in the incident? An unnamed divorce attorney representing King’s now former wife. The attorney had canceled a scheduled deposition due to a no contact...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Telegraph

France warns submarine row puts Brexit talks at risk

Britain’s secret security pact with the US and Australia has put Brexit negotiations over Northern Ireland at risk, France said on Tuesday as it warned the submarine row was now a “European issue”. Paris is furious after being blindsided by the pact, which included an agreement to build nuclear submarines...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
BBC

Germany elections: Merkel backs 'bridge-builder' Laschet as successor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has backed her centre-right party's candidate Armin Laschet to succeed her, in an unusually tight poll campaign. In a CDU rally in Mr Laschet's home town of Aachen, Mrs Merkel praised him as a "bridge-builder who will get people on board". The election is too close...
ELECTIONS
Peoria Journal Star

Peoria man charged with inciting riot after George Floyd's killing takes plea agreement

PEORIA — A Peoria man facing a felony riot charge related to the unrest that followed George Floyd's murder has pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor. Ca'Quintez Gibson, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of attempted depredation against property of the United States and will face a one-year term of probation when sentenced in December by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Hawley.
PEORIA, IL
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Angela Merkel’s departure will be felt in a world that needs democratic champions more than ever

Germans vote Sunday in a national election likely to produce a parliament so splintered that it will take three parties to form a governing majority. It says something about the current state of politics in Germany that such a triple coalition is both foreseeable and, in the history of the modern Federal Republic, unprecedented. The only real certainty is that Angela Merkel will not be the next chancellor; she decided to step down at the age of 67, after a remarkable 16 years in power.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

German climate activists end hunger strike ahead of election

BERLIN (AP) — Two climate activists ended their hunger strike outside parliament after a leading candidate for chancellor of Germany agreed to a public meeting with them following Sunday’s general election. The decision came just hours after the hunger strikers had escalated their protest Saturday, refusing liquids in addition to...
PROTESTS
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy