Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was pleased with Ibrahima Konate's performance in their 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace. It marked Konate's full Premier League debut for the Reds. Klopp said, "I think we all saw what kind of potential the boy has – it's incredible. Physicality, technique, game understanding, it's all there, but when as a young boy you are already skilled like Ibou is then you rely sometimes on these skills and the Premier League teaches you harsh lessons. Today was a good example with Crystal Palace playing with first Benteke and then Edouard, Zaha all the time cutting inside, Ayew around… these are proper strikers and he did really well.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO