Massively on the Go: How to actually have fun in Pokemon Unite as a new player
The mobile version of Pokemon Unite has landed as of today, and those of you who do not have a Nintendo Switch but wish to play will finally be able to do so. Thanks to crossplay, you Switch-less folks can play with the rest of us, but you may be a tad underpowered at first. No, please don’t spend a lot of cash to catch up power-wise; instead, we’ll give you a few free tips for new players, especially those who don’t often do MOBAs.massivelyop.com
