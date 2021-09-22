Massively on the Go: How to actually have fun in Pokemon Unite as a new player

Make every Pokeball count in Pokemon Go by mastering the art of throwing Curveballs and getting the Excellent Throw, Great Throw and Nice Throw bonuses. Perfecting the technique of special throws is a fantastic way to make catching Pokemon easier, and while you don't hear it said all that much these days, the official slogan of Pokemon is still 'Gotta Catch 'Em All'. They can take it out of the anime theme tune all they like - but as far as we're concerned the goal is still to become a master by catching 'em all - and in Pokemon Go, the best way to do this is with Curveball Pokeball Throws and Excellent Throws.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO