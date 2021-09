The Litecoin price faces a sharp price decline of around 2.09% after the coin touches the daily high of $154.97 to trade at $147.59. The daily chart shows that LTC/USD is trading in red as the coin slides toward the lower boundary of the change. A few hours ago, the cryptocurrency couldn’t break $154 and it’s been rejected. More importantly, the bulls may need to climb above the 9-day and 21-day moving average convincingly as a clear break of this could take the coin up to the $170 level.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO