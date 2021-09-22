CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Madison Maintains Aaa Bond Rating

Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Moody’s Investor Service has continued Madison’s Aaa bond rating with a stable outlook. The rating is for the $93 million in tax-exempt general obligation bonds and notes for capital projects and $54.8 million of taxable and tax-exempt general obligation refunding bonds and notes that will be issued by the City next week. This is the highest possible rating an issuer can receive. It affirms the city’s sound financial and budget management, conservative debt repayment structure, stable economy relative to the state and nation, and solid general fund reserves.

“The COVID pandemic of the past roughly 18 months has increased economic concerns nation-wide, and it is very gratifying that Madison continues to receive is Aaa Bond Rating. This rating acknowledges our City’s long-term stability, commitment to sound financial management, investment in sustainability and resilience, and the strength of our cultural and business climate,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “It has not been easy, but I know that my office, City staff and the Common Council will continue to work cooperatively to serve Madison by exercising prudent fiscal management.”

Moody’s cited a stable and diverse economy, sound financial operations and a history of healthy reserves and cash balances as well as manageable debt and pension burdens among the city’s strengths. Analysts noted however that challenges include strict levy limits that reduce the city’s revenue raising flexibility for operations, as well as impacts of economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The service also noted that sound financial operations benefit from strong budgetary control and stable reserve levels. They report that the city’s sound financial profile is expected to continue due to the presence of healthy reserves.

The rating confirms market confidence in the city’s economic condition and the Mayor and Council’s fiscal management. Moody’s identified four conditions that could change the rating downward in the future – significant increases in debt and associated debt service, weakening of the city’s tax base and resident income levels, material declines in operating reserves and liquidity, and weakened financial conditions for the city’s utilities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

New York faces a showdown this week over vaccine mandates in schools, courts and health care

(CNN) — Monday is the deadline for tens of thousands of New York workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Court orders, though, have thrown that deadline off for some. The vaccines were mandated by New York City for public school employees, by the state for health care workers and by the state's court system for its staff members after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Madison, WI
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bond Market#Madison Maintains#Moody S Investor Service#Covid#The Common Council#Moody#The Mayor And Council
edgemedianetwork.com

Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans Tweet Sparks Social Media Backlash

Ivanka Trump is at the center of a social media storm after tweeting a photo of herself holding a can of Goya beans and writing the company's slogan, "If It's Goya, it has to be good" in both English and Spanish. The picture, which was also shared on President Donald...
POTUS
Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

44
Followers
360
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy