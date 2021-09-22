Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's pectoral injury likely to cause issues in Week 3 against Bengals?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of next Sunday's matchup between the Steelers and the Bengals, the question isn't so much whether Ben Roethlisberger will play -- it's how much pain he will be in if he does.

Roethlisberger sustained a left pectoral injury in last week's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and is listed as questionable for Week 3 when the Steelers host Cincinnati. Now, Pittsburgh's veteran QB says he will do whatever he can to play, although he is dealing with a lot of pain.

Whether or not the 39-year-old veteran can play on Sunday, Pittsburgh's O-line has to be better. Roethlisberger was hit 10 times and sacked twice in Week 2, which is far too much for an aging QB who feels bumps and bruises a little more these days.

"He took too many hits," coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday, via ESPN. "We can run the ball better. We can get the ball out of his hand quicker. We can stay on schedule and not get behind the sticks and get in situations where the line of the game is so far that that that enhances the rush."

Mason Rudolph, who appeared in eight games in 2019 and five last season, is slated to fall under center if Roethlisberger can't go against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh is dealing with numerous injuries to its personnel early in the season. Tomlin insists, however, that the Steelers will be able to fill those roles within the organization.

"Thankfully in today's NFL, with the flexibility of practice squads and so forth, we have all the answers in-house," he said.