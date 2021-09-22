Jovon Bouknight shares his side of the story from DUI arrest

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Dylan Messer was called out to a crash off US 25 just north of London. Deputy Messer arrived to find a car partially through a chain-link fence with the engine running and the driver blowing the horn. Deputies had to pull the fence back to allow the driver, 41-year-old Martha Douglas, out of the vehicle. As she got out of the car Deputy Messer could smell alcohol on her and after further investigation determined she was under the influence. Douglas was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO