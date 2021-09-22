Jovon Bouknight shares his side of the story from DUI arrest
In May Jovon Bouknight was arrested in Northern Kentucky and charged with a DUI. For the first time the former UK wide receivers coach is telling his side of the story. Bouknight was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle and speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit. The DUI was charge was later dropped. He pled guilty to speeding and possessing the open container. Bouknight was suspended for a month without pay, then reassigned as a quality control coach, an off-the-field role.www.on3.com
