You never forget your Met gala debut, and 2021 saw a host of new attendees grace the Metropolitan Museum of Art. One of the brightest stars to join the fun was K-pop superstar Rosé. As one-fourth of the record-breaking girl group Blackpink and a solo artist whose album, R, dropped earlier this year, Rosé is pop royalty. Still, even she was nervous while preparing for her first trip to the event. She offered a few tongue-in-cheek predictions about what the night might have in store. “My expectation is for me to totally black out and get nervous and freeze,” she shared with Vogue while getting ready at the Peninsula Hotel. “[Still] I hope that everything is the opposite of that.”

