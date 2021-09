In this week’s air travel developments, United Airlines introduces new flexibility and transparency for customers holding travel credits; the Biden administration will reopen the country to vaccinated international travelers in November, with new entry rules that also affect U.S. citizens; United says it’s ready to check vaccine certificates if a mandate is extended to domestic flights; the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reports that 10,000 of its workers have tested positive for COVID; the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) defends its efforts to curb unruly behavior from passengers, as Congress holds a hearing on the issue; American Airlines and JetBlue say they’ll fight a new Justice Department lawsuit aimed at blocking their Northeast Alliance; low-cost Avelo Airlines adds another Northern California route; international route news from United and Turkish Airlines; and San Francisco International Airport will require all airport workers to be vaccinated.

