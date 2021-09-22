CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan and Harry ‘looking to bring Lilibet & Archie to UK for Christmas’ and could stay in Frogmore Cottage to heal rift

By Britta Zeltmann
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry are looking to bring Lilibet and Archie to the UK for Christmas, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal author Katie Nicholl said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could stay at Frogmore Cottage, with the trip being "looked at as an opportunity" that could "pave the way for a healing of the family rift".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZGYX_0c4WGyk800
Meghan and Harry could bring Archie and Lilibet home to the UK for Christmas, an expert has claimed Credit: Refer to Caption

The last time Meghan and Harry were in the UK for Christmas was back in 2018.

And Harry has only been back to Britain twice since quitting royal life last year.

Speaking to Closer, royal author Katie Nicholl said: "When Harry and Meghan left, they made it clear they didn’t want to give up their home in Britain.

"They still have Frogmore Cottage and their plan was to come back to the UK.

"Christmas is being looked at as an opportunity. There may be a softening, which could pave the way for a healing of the family rift."

She added that the plan is "certainly what the Queen wants" and "Prince Charles would like to see his grandchildren".

"A meet-up suggests they hope to move on and sort things out," she said.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, have not ventured to the UK together since they ditched the country for a life across the pond last year.

Princess Eugenie, 31, and hubby Jack Brooksbank, 35, have been living at Frogmore Cottage with their newborn baby August since Harry and Meghan moved to the US - but they have welcomed Harry with open arms whenever he has visited alone.

Andrew FINALLY 'accepts' served sex assault papers & will 'come out fighting'

'SO PROUD'

Latest

Beatrice gives birth to baby GIRL as she gushes ‘we’re delighted’

And with the US set to ease its travel ban, the Sussexes could soon make a joint return to England from California.

It would be the first time the Queen and other royals have had the opportunity to meet baby Lilibet, after Meghan gave birth in June.

And the trip would be Archie's first Christmas in the UK, after the family celebrated the festive season in Canada in 2019 before marking the occasion at their home in California last year.

It would also be Harry and Meghan's first trip to the UK together since they gave their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they revealed there were conversations with Harry and a "family" member about their unborn son Archie and what colour his skin would be - and "what that would mean or look like".

'PRIVATE FAMILY VISIT'

Royal author Adam Helliker told The Sun Online the brood returning to Harry's home country is "imperative for family unity".

But he said any trip would be "a private family visit" and "very low key" with Harry and Meghan seeing only key royals, including Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William.

Mr Helliker said: "I think it's imperative for family unity that the whole family comes over because, to put it bluntly, the queen is getting older and these won't arrive too often again.

"I think Harry will feel particularly guilty if she doesn't see the great-grandchildren she's not seen much of - or the great-granddaughter she's not seen at all.

"I think if they're going to try to patch things up - and we all hope they will work to increase what remains of the unity between them and the family - then I think it's paramount that they start planning a trip for maybe early December.

"I doubt obviously they want to be restricted by spending any Christmases at Sandringham, but maybe a mid-December pre-Christmas trip to say hello to the family.

"For Harry, those family ties - until he was encouraged by her to break them - were really important."

The White House is set to announce a new US travel policy on Monday morning - 18 months after Former President Donald Trump imposed the halt.

Fully vaccinated passengers will reportedly be able to travel once the ban is lifted, three people with information told the Financial Times.

Currently, only American citizens and their immediate families, alongside those who have green cards and national interest exemptions, have been allowed to travel between the countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5d2Q_0c4WGyk800
Meghan and Harry released this image for their Christmas card this year Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNQg3_0c4WGyk800
Experts believe the trip would be a good opportunity for Meghan and Harry to introduce baby Lilibet to their family Credit: PA:Press Association
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMKff_0c4WGyk800
Meghan and Harry pictured with baby Archie Credit: AFP

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

The One Thing William & Kate's Kids Never Do at School, Insiders Say

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, recently returned to Thomas's Battersea Prep School in London after months of remote learning during COVID-related lockdowns. Meanwhile, the couple's youngest child, three-year-old Prince Louis, started at Willcocks Nursery School, a short distance from Kensington Palace, earlier this year. Finally, the Cambridge kids are able to resume a normal routine back at school with their friends and teachers, though "normal" may seem hard to come by when you're a royal.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Thrifty Kate Middleton is Britain’s most fashionable Royal – despite Meghan’s designer wardrobe costing thousands more

THRIFTY Kate Middleton is still Britain's most fashionable Royal, despite Meghan's designer wardrobe costing thousands more. The Duchess of Cambridge was found to be the most influential dresser out of the royal wives, according to hair and aesthetics experts at Vera Clinic. When it comes to searches online for Kate...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Searching For A New Brand

The Daily Beast reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be trying to reinvent themselves. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties, the couple has been known for spilling the tea on the British royal family, creating scandalous headlines. But recent U.K. polls may be why Harry and Meghan want to rebrand themselves.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Popculture

Royal Family Member Is 'Incredibly Sad' They Haven't Met Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet

Complicated family dynamics and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have made the relationships in the Royal Family particularly strained, and the distance, both emotional and physical has kept Prince Charles from meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's three-month-old daughter, Lilibet. "I think Prince Charles really wants to meet his granddaughter," royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly. "Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that's gone on. So the family will want to meet each other."
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

Prince Charles Wants To Meet Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Daughter Baby Lilibet: Report

Prince Charles wants to meet his youngest granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, according to a report. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child on June 4. The members of the royal family haven't met her personally because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now based in Los Angeles. However, the Prince of Wales would like to meet Archie's sister.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Looking Forward To 'Romantic Fall' Trip In NYC

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are visiting New York City together for the first time ever, a report has revealed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be exploring the Big Apple and they are already looking forward to their "romantic fall" trip, their friends told Page Six. The royal couple is expected to arrive this week ahead of their appearance at Global Citizen Live on Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Lilibet Archie#The Sun Online#The White House#The Financial Times#American
editorials24.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dine at famed Harlem eaterie Melba’s

Prince Harry dined on the beloved soul food dish chicken and waffles for the first time at famed Harlem eaterie Melba’s. Harry and wife Meghan Markle stopped by Melba’s — the 114th Street restaurant owned by Harlem legend Melba Wilson — on Friday after visiting elementary school PS 123. A...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Receives Offers To Sue Duchess, Prince Harry To See Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle's estranged father got candid about his plans regarding his grandchildren with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Thomas Markle Sr. expressed his interest in taking his rights to court to see his grandchildren. However, he seemed to have had a change of heart in his recent interview with "Sunrise" despite receiving pro bono offers from several lawyers about the case.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
centralrecorder.com

Harry may bring Meghan and Lilibet to Diana Awards, expert claims

Prince Harry may bring Meghan to the Diana Awards in December, an expert claims. MailOnline’s Richard Eden claims: “Prince Harry could even bring Meghan and their baby daughter, Lilibet, who has still not met any other members of the Royal Family.”. The same scenario was speculated around the unveiling of...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
267K+
Followers
34K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy