CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, VA

Staffing shortage leads animal shelter to turn away new animals

By Pat Thomas
WHSV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Humane Society will not take new pets into its care for the time being. In a Facebook post, shelter officials said, “We are experiencing a critical staffing and vet shortage. We have to make difficult changes for the time being. We hope this will be a short term issue. At this time we are unable to take pets into our care. Currently we have over 300 pets looking for a family. We need you to come visit to find your next best friend and to share the word.”

www.whsv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Franklin County, VA
Lifestyle
City
Rocky Mount, VA
County
Franklin County, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Animals#Dog And Cat#Wdbj

Comments / 0

Community Policy