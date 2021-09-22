CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
B&A’s Shana Hammond-Adler, Kelly Baltz Presented With Respective Leadership Recognitions

By Christine Thropp
ExecutiveBiz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB&A announced on Wednesday that the contributions of two of its executive leaders in their respective leadership communities were recently recognized, with Shana Hammond-Adler, VP of capture and proposal, winning Virginia Business Magazine’s Virginia Business Women in Leadership Award, and Kelly Baltz, VP of talent and operations, receiving the 2021 HR Leadership Award from DCA Live.

