Wichita, KS

Wichita man charged for participation in Jan. 6 insurrection

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 37-year-old Wichita man is facing several charges after federal authorities said he assaulted Capitol police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. Michael Eckerman was arrested and charged Tuesday with eight counts, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers attempting to stop protesters from entering the U.S. Capitol. An affidavit submitted by an FBI agent says Eckerman at one point pushed a police officer, who fell down some stairs, while rioters were moving through the Capitol. Eckerman told KAKE-TV that he was at the protest but did not touch any police officer or hurt anyone.

