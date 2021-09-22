CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Nevada Wraps Up 2-Year Medium Earth Orbit Research Mission for AFRL

By Nichols Martin
Cover picture for the articleSierra Nevada Corp. has completed its two-year mission to perform three space research projects in medium Earth Orbit for the Air Force Research Laboratory. The Demonstration and Science Experiments spacecraft, now handled by SNC’s Sierra Space subsidiary, deployed 13 payloads for the research areas meant to advance the Department of Defense’s capability to send spacecraft in MEO’s harsh radiation environment, SNC said Tuesday.

