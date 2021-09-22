CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Lockheed, USAF Complete Palletized Strike Mission Demo; Scott Callaway Quoted

By Carol Collins
ExecutiveBiz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLockheed Martin deployed Rapid Dragon munition pallets from two aircraft and released surrogate cruise missiles over the New Mexico desert, completing an end-to-end demonstration of a palletized strike mission. In collaboration with the U.S. Air Force, the Rapid Dragon team airdropped the pallets from C17 and EC-130 aircraft positioned high...

IN THIS ARTICLE
