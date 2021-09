Five thoughts on Notre Dame football as it prepares to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. 1. Don’t forget about Drew Pyne. The sophomore was still listed as Jack Coan’s backup quarterback for the Purdue game. Pyne was never really demoted. Tyler Buchner was always the No. 2 quarterback. The coaching staff wanted to spring Buchner against Toledo. I saw Pyne in the live part of Notre Dame’s summer scrimmage. He was much better at making reads and getting the ball to the receivers than Buchner was. And he wasn’t that far behind Coan. Notre Dame has three decent quarterback options at the moment. Pyne’s biggest issues are out of his control.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO