Valdosta State University announces 2021-2022 scholarship recipients

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University is proud to offer scholarships to nearly 300 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need, according to a press release from the university.

This list includes the following Moultrie-area residents:

• Jennifer Anaya of Moultrie earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.

• Amber Booker of Pavo earned the Mary Virginia Terry Scholarship.

• Karla Charles of Moultrie earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.

• Jacob Eubanks of Moultrie earned the Jerry Jennett Choir Scholarship.

• Emily Flowers of Moultrie earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.

• Jaela Harrell of Moultrie earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.

• Tyler Key of Moultrie earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.

• Rachel Kirksey of Moultrie earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.

• Geoffrey Martin of Moultrie earned the Louise Stanford Chastain Scholarship.

• Hananel Mavity of Ochlocknee earned the Golden Circle Scholarship.

• Shelby Parrish of Moultrie earned the Barbara Pearlman Soshnik Fund Scholarship.

• Mira Patel of Moultrie earned the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Endowment Scholarship.

• Jennifer Sears of Coolidge earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.

• Alyssa Spangler of Moultrie earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship.