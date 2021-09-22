Yankees power past Rangers 7-1 to keep pace in playoff race

As important as each win is for the Yankees, the race for the postseason seemed to take a back seat as Luis Severino pitched for the first time in two years. The former ace threw the final two innings of the 7-1 victory, striking out a pair. It was one of those moments that reminds us why we love baseball, to see how much his return meant to him, his teammates, and the fans in Yankee Stadium.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO