Marcy, NY – The UMPI Owls women's soccer team earns their first North Atlantic Conference win of the year, vs the SUNY Poly Wildcats. The Owls advance to 2-5 and 1-3 in the NAC. The Owls 1-0 victory over the Wildcats was another close battle ending with only one goal. It was Zhoreen Malik (Kenya, Nairobi) with the goal in the early minutes of the second half.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO