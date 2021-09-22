CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ThycoticCentrify’s Bill O’Neill: Government Should Work Cohesively to Protect Critical Infrastructure

By Jane Edwards
ExecutiveBiz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill O’Neill, vice president of public sector at ThycoticCentrify, said protecting U.S. critical infrastructure from cybersecurity threats demands a whole-of-nation effort. O’Neill wrote in a commentary published Tuesday on GCN about the Biden administration’s recent efforts to secure critical infrastructure and one of those is the release of a national security memorandum, which he said calls for federal agencies to advance a “proactive cyber strategy.”

themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Medicare recipients should not be forced to fund the infrastructure bill

Watching a loved one go under the knife for a procedure that could cause significant complications or death is a harrowing experience. Several years ago, my elderly father had a kidney transplant, and I will never forget the way I felt that day. For those who have never had to experience an organ transplant or care for an organ transplant recipient, take my word for it, the recovery process is long and arduous. For example, just to ensure that my father’s body didn’t completely reject his new organ, he had to take immune suppression medication twice a day like clockwork for months and essentially isolate as any type of common infection could have proved deadly.
ExecutiveBiz

Executive Spotlight: Bill O’Neill, VP of CyberSecurity for ThycoticCentrify

Bill O’Neill, vice president of Cybersecurity for ThycoticCentrify, recently spoke with ExecutiveBiz for the publication’s latest Executive Spotlight interview to explore the advantages of bringing Thycotic and Centrify together to create complex solutions for large enterprises. In addition, O’Neill also discussed recent disruptions in our supply chain management and the...
hoosieragtoday.com

NCGA’s Push to Get Infrastructure Bill Passed Through the House

Details are expected this week for a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Many ag groups are waiting the House’s legislation, including the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA). “There’s some good wins in there for agriculture,” said Chris Edgington, first vice president of NCGA. “We’ve got some money for locks and dams and...
Arkansas Online

Infrastructure bill tactic hinted

House Democrats could initially hold off on sending a $550 billion infrastructure bill to President Joe Biden's desk as they try to keep the party united and his economic agenda on track, Rep. John Yarmuth said Sunday. Yarmuth, the chairman of the House Budget Committee, suggested such a maneuver could...
Hartford Business

Federal infrastructure bill will drive New England’s recovery, growth

With billions of dollars in federal relief money authorized over the past 18 months, and more Americans receiving vaccinations each day, our economy is gradually inching closer to recovery. However, there is more left to do. The New England Council believes that passing a robust infrastructure package will help meet...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Here's what's in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

The Senate passed a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill in early August after months of negotiations. In total, the deal includes $550 billion in new federal investments in America's infrastructure over five years. However, the package would add $256 billion to the deficit over the next 10 years, the Congressional Budget...
TheConversationAU

The government is determined to keep National Cabinet's work a secret. This should worry us all

Earlier this month, the Morrison government introduced a bill to parliament that would amend the Freedom of Information Act to allow meetings of the National Cabinet to receive the same exemptions from releasing information to the public as the federal cabinet. The protection would be considerable. The bill would expand the definition of “cabinet” in the act to include the National Cabinet or one of its committees, and would redefine “minister” to include state ministers. The exemption would also cover not only National Cabinet meetings themselves, but a host of other bodies associated with it under the convoluted architecture for intergovernmental...
roadsbridges.com

Technological innovation will protect and advance our nation’s infrastructure

It’s no secret that the infrastructure supporting our nation’s transportation system is in disrepair, if not outright crisis. According to the Infrastructure Report Card, of the more than four million miles of public roadways in the U.S., over 40% is in poor or mediocre condition. Government leaders and media pundits...
WHNT-TV

Federal government to invest $4.3M in Sheffield’s sewer infrastructure

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — The City of Sheffield will soon get a major upgrade to its sewer infrastructure, thanks to the U.S. Department of Commerce. According to a news release from U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.), the department’s Economic Development Administration will invest $4,372,355 to improve the city’s sewer infrastructure. “These...
Mercury

Guest column: Infrastructure bill could close PA’s digital divide

Congress is moving ahead with an infrastructure deal that includes $65 billion to bring high-speed internet to those still cut off from the online world. If bipartisan consensus prevails, this bill has a chance to address both dimensions of America’s digital divide: doing right by rural residents who don’t have broadband available in their communities, and urbanites who struggle to connect to the broadband on their doorsteps.
Providence Business News

A crucial, final step for infrastructure bill

With billions of dollars of federal relief authorized over the past 18 months, and more and more Americans receiving vaccinations each day, our economy is gradually inching closer to recovery. However, there is more left to do. The New England Council believes that passing a robust infrastructure package will help meet numerous and long-standing unmet…
worldanimalnews.com

Urge CA Governor To Sign ‘The California Deforestation-Free Procurement Act,’ A Critical Bill That Will Protect Our Rainforests From Destruction

Some hopeful news as The California Deforestation-Free Procurement Act, AB 416, passed the California Senate with an astounding vote of 30 to eight. Shockingly, an area of rainforest which is the equivalent of 300 football fields is being destroyed every hour. Tropical rainforests cover less than 3% of the Earth’s surface, yet are home to more than half of our planet’s terrestrial animal species. We must do something to protect this critical habitat before it is too late.
westorlandonews.com

Bill Filed to Ban Use of Critical Race Theory in All Levels of Government

Republican State Representative Randy Fine announced he has filed legislation, HB 57, to ban the use of “Critical Race Theory” in training, policy, or any other context in all levels of government in Florida. The ban would include all public schools, both government-run and charter, all 12 public Florida Universities, all 28 State Colleges, all state agencies, all county and municipal governments, and all private government contractors.
Herald Times

Letter: Support for a reasonable infrastructure bill

The federal government’s ability to get a job done is limited and getting it done right takes even longer. This is evidenced by launches of Social Security, Medicare, and Obamacare. Biden’s “everything for everybody” budget reconciliation bill has a host of beneficial proposals but accomplishing those proposals is beyond the demonstrated capability of the federal government.
