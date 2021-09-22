ThycoticCentrify’s Bill O’Neill: Government Should Work Cohesively to Protect Critical Infrastructure

Watching a loved one go under the knife for a procedure that could cause significant complications or death is a harrowing experience. Several years ago, my elderly father had a kidney transplant, and I will never forget the way I felt that day. For those who have never had to experience an organ transplant or care for an organ transplant recipient, take my word for it, the recovery process is long and arduous. For example, just to ensure that my father’s body didn’t completely reject his new organ, he had to take immune suppression medication twice a day like clockwork for months and essentially isolate as any type of common infection could have proved deadly.

