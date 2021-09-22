ThycoticCentrify’s Bill O’Neill: Government Should Work Cohesively to Protect Critical Infrastructure
Bill O’Neill, vice president of public sector at ThycoticCentrify, said protecting U.S. critical infrastructure from cybersecurity threats demands a whole-of-nation effort. O’Neill wrote in a commentary published Tuesday on GCN about the Biden administration’s recent efforts to secure critical infrastructure and one of those is the release of a national security memorandum, which he said calls for federal agencies to advance a “proactive cyber strategy.”blog.executivebiz.com
Comments / 0