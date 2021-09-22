Peraton Acquires ViON’s as-a-Service Business; Stu Shea, Ramzi Musallam & Tom Frana Quoted
Peraton, a Veritas Capital portfolio company, has acquired ViON’s cloud business, including its as-a-service portfolio, to expand information technology infrastructure offerings to government clients. The company said Wednesday ViON’s as-a-service IT portfolio includes more than 25 offerings such as artificial intelligence, storage, compute, networking and high-performance computing solutions for federal...blog.executivebiz.com
