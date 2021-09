Last season the Huskies played 4 games and the running game was effective in the first two and ineffective in the final two. That was a 50/50 split where you could hope that game script and just a few key plays were the culprit behind the lack of success. Now though we’ve got an extra 2 games of sample size and it’s looking more and more like any initial success running the ball was because of either terrible opposing play or a lack of familiarity with the scheme. Because at this point it certainly seems that the offensive coaching staff have run out of ideas to deploy (there are plenty out there, we just haven’t seen them capable of running them).

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO