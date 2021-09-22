Former Pieology CEO takes lead role at Marugame Udon
Japan-based Marugame Udon has named Gregg Imamoto, the former CEO of Pieology, as CEO of U.S. operations, according to a company press release. His main goal will be expanding Marugame's U.S. presence while developing a franchise business model. Marugame Udon is the flagship concept for publicly traded Toridoll, a restaurant conglomerate with over $1.4 billion in sales across more than 1,000 restaurants worldwide. In partnership with Toridoll, US-based private equity firm Hargett Hunter will continue to lead the U.S. growth. It now operates restaurants in Hawaii, California and Texas.www.fastcasual.com
