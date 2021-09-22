Former Pieology CEO takes lead role at Marugame Udon

Despite inclement weather and the delta variant spread, consumer online and physical restaurant visits continue to recover from last year's steep declines. In the U.S. restaurant traffic increased by 5% over the 10% decline in August 2020 and declined by 5% compared to the pre-pandemic level in August 2019, according to data from The NPD Group. Larger average check sizes drove a 13% increase in dollars compared to a year ago and a 3% gain in dollars over the same month two years ago, according to a press release on the research findings.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO