MTSU Event Focuses On Keeping Social Activism Alive In Pandemic Conditions
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU’s campus community will have an outdoor fair and a panel discussion to highlight ways people can engage in social activism safely. “Communities Surviving Together: Communicating and Working for Social and Racial Justice During a Pandemic” is a two-part event that will begin with the fair from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, on the Student Union Commons, 1768 MTSU Blvd.tntribune.com
