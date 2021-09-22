CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Important developments for Sheamus

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JEFF HARDY VS SHEAMUS Damian Priest is at the comment, remember if Jeff Hardy wins he will be added to the Extreme Rules challenge. Sheamus starts strong and hits Jeff and pushes him to the corner, shoulder block but Jeff Hardy reacts with a 'Poetry in Motion', Sheamus catches Jeff Hardy on the fly and throws him on the apron ring, then takes off his mask, Jeff reacts and when he returns from advertising he tries the Twist of Fate that fails, Sheamus is bleeding, but despite this, he tries to close, the final blow does not go well, Jeff Hardy reverses and gets the victory thanks to the Twist of Fate.

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 1

Related
Bleacher Report

The Official Bleacher Report WWE Staff Predictions for 2021 Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules used to be the one night of the year when every match on the card had a hardcore stipulation. Judging from this year's lineup, though, that gimmick no longer applies. Here is a rundown of the card as it stands, according to WWE.com:. Roman Reigns vs. "The Demon"...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Hardy Says His Feud With Sheamus Was ‘Like Therapy’ For Him, More

During a recent appearance on the “Wrestling Inside the Ropes” podcast, WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy commented on his past feud with Sheamus and how it was “like therapy” for him. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his real life issues being used in his feud...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRIMER 9/20: New Day Celebrates and Battles Bloodline, Rhea & Nikki vs. Nattie & Tamina for the Gold, Hardy vs. Sheamus with U.S. Championship Implications, Charlotte Plays with Alexa,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Match Results from Last Week and Exclusives. Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Shayna Baszler in a non-title match. Drew McIntyre and the Viking Raiders (Erik &...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Big E vs. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

A big triple threat match headlined last night's episode of Raw. WWE Champion Big E, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley faced off in last night's main event. It was Reigns who got the win, with him hitting a spear on Lashley after Lashley had attacked Big E with a steel chair.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Gulak
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Sheamus
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Damian Priest
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Jeff Hardy's future

In his very long career, Jeff Hardy has staged with WWE, TNA and ROH, as well as with several other very large independent companies from around the world, the most disparate characters, but what has remained mostly in the heart and in the minds of his most avid fans, it is certainly the bizarre Willow, being of an unspecified nature, who walked the rings of the former TNA, with a black and white mask covering part of his face.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Extreme Rules: Damian Priest Retains His United States Championship Against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy

Damian Priest narrowly retained his United States Championship at Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, taking down both Sheamus and Jeff Hardy in a triple threat bout. Hardy looked like he had the win late when he broke up a Priest pin attempt with a Swanton Bomb, then again when he Priest up after a surprise Pump Knee from "The Celtic Warrior." Sheamus then put Hardy away with a Brogue Kick, only for Priest to roll him up for the pin.
WWE
WWE

Jeff Hardy fights for United States Title opportunity against Sheamus

Sheamus has been hellbent on regaining the United States Title, but an old rival in Jeff Hardy is out to make that mission even harder. This Monday on Raw, The Charismatic Enigma will take on The Celtic Warrior with an opportunity to make the United States Title Match at WWE Extreme Rules a Triple Threat Match with a win. Hardy stepped up to Damian Priest’s open challenge last week and proved a worthy adversary for the champion in a narrow loss.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Combat#Nxt#Wwe Raw#Roadrunner#A Triple Threat#Nitro#Wwe Smackdown
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWE
Wrestling World

What will happen to Roman Reigns?

During the evening of last Saturday, entirely dedicated for the first time in the history of PPV to Summerslam, which aired from Las Vegas, WWE staged two sensational returns, such as those of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. If The Man managed to get in the running in a match...
WWE
FanSided

WWE: 3 full-time wrestlers who could beat Roman Reigns

From a creative standpoint, WWE has gotten a lot of things wrong over the last two decades, but this current iteration of Roman Reigns isn’t one of them. Since returning from a sabbatical in August 2020, “The Tribal Chief” has become arguably the most compelling character on WWE television. With the company finally relenting to the fans’ requests and turning Reigns heel, the former Shield member has found his voice as a confident lead act.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Signs Brother Of The Usos, Son Of Former WWE Tag Team Champion And More

WWE has announces a new class of Performance Center recruits that have officially reported to Orlando to begin training for the company. This Class includes two second generation wrestlers. Joseph Fatu, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and younger brother to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, has signed with the company. Ben Buchanan, the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Bull Buchanan has also signed.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Injury Update Following Monday Night RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley was cashed-in on by Big E, losing his WWE Championship in the process. This came after Lashley faced, and defeated Randy Orton. During the Orton match, Lashley appeared to be dealing with an issue in one of his knees. This...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Raquel Gonzalez Delivers Cheesy Pickup Lines To Her Boyfriend Braun Strowman, More

You can check out a new TikTok video from current NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez below. In this video, she delivers some corny pickup lines to her boyfriend Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman in WWE):. You can check out the latest edition of “Canvas to Canvas” below. This episode features artist...
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy