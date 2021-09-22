Important developments for Sheamus

JEFF HARDY VS SHEAMUS Damian Priest is at the comment, remember if Jeff Hardy wins he will be added to the Extreme Rules challenge. Sheamus starts strong and hits Jeff and pushes him to the corner, shoulder block but Jeff Hardy reacts with a 'Poetry in Motion', Sheamus catches Jeff Hardy on the fly and throws him on the apron ring, then takes off his mask, Jeff reacts and when he returns from advertising he tries the Twist of Fate that fails, Sheamus is bleeding, but despite this, he tries to close, the final blow does not go well, Jeff Hardy reverses and gets the victory thanks to the Twist of Fate.