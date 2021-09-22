CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Drop $11 Mil on Miami Mansion

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 5 days ago

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are moving their family down south for the winter, or so it seems, because they just scooped up a luxury home … while still having 2 others on the market. The still-pretty-new parents — their daughter Willa recently turned 1 — have bought a home...

www.foxbangor.com

architecturaldigest.com

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sell Contemporary Encino Home for $15.2 Million

Just a couple days after news of their purchase of a home on the Miami waterfront broke, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially sold their 15,000 square foot Encino, California, home for $15.2 million. Built in 2019 and sold to the couple shortly thereafter, the Jae Omar-designed contemporary estate features 10 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms spread across a main house and a guest house. Around the same time that Jonas and Turner purchased the place, his brother Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas scooped up a place nearby, which it seems they still own.
REAL ESTATE
justjaredjr.com

Joe Jonas Hangs Out with Daren Kagasoff in NYC

Joe Jonas and Daren Kagasoff are soaking up the sunny weather!. The 32-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and the 34-year-old The Secret Life of the American Teenager went for a walk around the neighborhood on Sunday afternoon (September 26) in New York City. If you didn’t know, Joe and Daren wrapped...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Joe Jonas Channels the 1980s in a Graphic Tank Top and Burgundy Converse in New York

Joe Jonas looks like he’s starring in an ’80s movie, and it’s totally rad. The “Camp Rock” actor was spotted while out and about in New York City with some friends and his brother, Nick Jonas, yesterday. To address the outfit, Jonas wore a gray cutoff tank top with a red graphic etched across the front paired with a gray-wash pair of jeans. For the shoes, Jonas wore a pair of burgundy Converse sneakers, which helped amplify the ’80s feel of the entire ensemble. When it comes to Joe Jonas’ signature style, he often wears garments that feel trendy yet hark back to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Joe Jonas Wears Muscle Shirt As He Hits The Streets of NYC With Bro Nick — Photo

Ahead of the weekend, Joe Jonas and brother Nick grabbed some coffee at a cafe owned by Hugh Jackman in the city. Joe Jonas went for a coffee run with brother Nick and some pals in New York ahead of the weekend. The singer, 32, and his Jonas Brothers bandmate sibling, 29, hit up Laughing Man Cafe, a coffee shop owned by Australian actor Hugh Jackman, in the city on Friday, Sept. 24.
CELEBRITIES
Florida State
justjaredjr.com

Nick & Joe Jonas Step Out Separately in New York City

Nick Jonas met up with a friend for a walk around the neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon (September 22) in New York City. The following day, Joe Jonas was spotted showing off his tattooed arms wearing a sleeveless shirt as he hung out with a few friends after grabbing some coffee.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sophie Turner Keeps It Casual in Loose Jeans, a Baseball Cap and Her Go-To Nike Sneakers

Sophie Turner took a dressed-down stroll with Joe Jonas. The “Game of Thrones” alum was in New York on Tuesday with her husband, Jonas. The actress opted for a punch of color in a lime green collared cardigan top with light-wash, baggy, ripped denim. She added a darker green baseball cap to her outfit, as well as a baby blue shoulder bag for a finishing touch. Turner kept the casual style going when it came to her footwear. She sported white Nike low-top sneakers with her outfit, which she was just seen in the day before. The Nike Dunk Low “Photon Dust”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Our Fall Outfit Mood in Matching Knits and Masks

Let's just use this moment to salute parents Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas for their in-sync street style. The duo were spotted out in New York City rocking ribbed knits, aka the trend du jour. Their casual takes — Sophie's a breezy short-sleeve mint cardigan and Joe's a waffle pattern with chartreuse stripes — were finished appropriately with slacks and sneakers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Sophie Turner’s $35 Hat Has A Sweet Connection To Husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is a dadcore fashion enthusiast. She takes mirror selfies while wearing Bermuda-length basketball shorts, a baggy, knee-length style that’s reminiscent of Adam Sandler’s sartorial endeavors. Turner also owns a pair of Louis Vuitton’s “ugly” Archlight sandals, which share the same silhouette as the French fashion house’s conspicuous sneakers that helped introduce a dad-inspired style. And now, there’s a new item anointed into her club of menswear-adjacent pieces. On Sept. 21, Turner wore a green baseball cap, an accessory with ties to dad culture, while on a stroll with husband Joe Jonas. And not only was Turner’s sporty hat the latest proof that her dadcore collection is growing, but it also has a sentimental connection to Jonas (more on this later).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Enjoy Day At The Park In NYC With Daughter Willa, 1 — Photos

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took their cute pie daughter for a stroll in a park in Tribeca on Sept. 21. Sophie Turner, 25, and Joe Jonas, 32, were doting parents on Tuesday, Sept. 21 when they enjoyed a nice stroll in New York City with their 1-year-old daughter, Willa. The family of three was photographed walking through a park in the Tribeca area of the Big Apple, with Sophie carrying the couple’s baby girl as Joe pushed the empty stroller along. Willa looked so precious as she cradled her mama while dressed in a beige long-sleeve shirt, matching pants, and cheetah-print sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sophie Turner Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in Silky Boxer Shorts & Buzzy Nikes With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas proved once more why they are couple goals during a playground adventure today. Taking their 1-year-old daughter Willa out in Tribeca, New York, this morning, the couple opted for casual style for the occasion. The Jonas Brothers member kept cool in a graphic tee and black athletic shorts while his “Game of Thrones” actress wife modeled a scoop-neck tank top with silky blue Everlast boxer shorts. When it came down to footwear, Joe tapped Swiss brand On Running for a comfortable navy and white On Cloud sneaker. Similar silhouettes from the newly beloved brand retail for $130...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sophie Turner shows off her toned pins in a silk tennis skirt while husband Joe Jonas opts for a quirky co-ord as they step out for a date night in NYC

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas showed off their quirky sense of style as they stepped out for a date night in New York City on Monday. The actress, 25, looked cosy in a vintage blue sweatshirt which boasted sweet graphics on the front, while the singer, 32, donned an oversized blue workman shirt with matching baggy trousers.
TENNIS
foxbangor.com

Gene Simmons Sells Beverly Hills Mansion For $16 Million

Gene Simmons is finally kissing his Beverly Hills mansion goodbye … and now it’s going to get a facelift. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the KISS frontman just closed on the sale of his two-acre property in Benedict Canyon for $16 million. He’s getting less than asking …...
TENNIS
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez hosts luxe bash at Miami mansion for new NBA team

Alex Rodriguez recently treated his new NBA team to a week in Miami — and the getaway could become an annual tradition for the squad, Page Six has learned. Before he was spotted at New York Fashion Week over the weekend, we hear that the former Yankees star and his business partner Marc Lore brought their new Minnesota Timberwolves squad to Miami to warm up, literally, before the season starts next month.
NBA
Robb Report

This $15 Million Miami Mansion Has Parking for 12 Cars and a Deep-Water Dock for Your Boat

Got an extensive marque collection? You’ll want a suitably stylish den to stash it in then. Thankfully, a glossy new Miami home with a garage that has room for not two, not four, but 12 cars has just hit the market. Great for gearheads, if they’ve got a spare $14.9 million on hand. The residence is a new build situated in the city’s Belle Meade neighborhood. Like most contemporary mansions, it has a glassy, geometric façade that looks a bit like a big, open-air box. That aesthetic may not be for everyone, but it’s nothing if not statement-making. Altogether it’s a 8,200-square-foot...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Drops $57.3 Million On Malibu Mansion After Kim Kardashian Split — See Photos

Kanye West just threw down a lot of money on a beachfront bachelor pad, seven months after Kim Kardashian filed to end their marriage. Kanye West, 44, appears to be living his best life, following his very public split from Kim Kardashian. The rapper just purchased a sprawling beachside home in Malibu for $57.3 million, according to Dirt, and it’s pretty spectacular.
MALIBU, CA
thisis50.com

Rxalu Loaded Drops New Video for “Tina Turner”

Rxalu Loaded is back at it with his latest Tina Turner This latest video comes behind the videos Shotta & Jit Shit just released last week. At this rate we don’t see Rxalu Loaded slowing down anytime soon. Rxalu has made a huge impact as an underground music artist throughout his career so far. His range and talent has made them a true musical force to be reckoned with. His established discography has put in the forefront of underground San Antonio rappers and is now becoming a household name. To keep up with Rxalu Loaded you can follow him on IG @rxalu_loaded.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Gianvito Rossi on the Power of Dressing Up Again & His New Plexi Platform

“Heels push you to be more energetic,” said Gianvito Rossi. “It’s much better to dress up and move around. That will keep you much younger than staying in sneakers or flats.” The Italian designer said yesterday at Milan Fashion Week that a significant fashion moment is underway as the pandemic recovery continues. “Finally we see a great comeback of dressing up again — heels, elegance, a renaissance.” In Rossi’s spring ’22 collection, themed around the concept of a shoe bar, the designer focused on several key styles, including a new platform sandal with a plexi upper, high stiletto heel and sharp pointy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

