Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Drop $11 Mil on Miami Mansion

Sophie Turner is a dadcore fashion enthusiast. She takes mirror selfies while wearing Bermuda-length basketball shorts, a baggy, knee-length style that’s reminiscent of Adam Sandler’s sartorial endeavors. Turner also owns a pair of Louis Vuitton’s “ugly” Archlight sandals, which share the same silhouette as the French fashion house’s conspicuous sneakers that helped introduce a dad-inspired style. And now, there’s a new item anointed into her club of menswear-adjacent pieces. On Sept. 21, Turner wore a green baseball cap, an accessory with ties to dad culture, while on a stroll with husband Joe Jonas. And not only was Turner’s sporty hat the latest proof that her dadcore collection is growing, but it also has a sentimental connection to Jonas (more on this later).
