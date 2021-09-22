Sedgwick Eyes Expanded Business Opportunities With Managed Care Advisors Acquisition; Elizabeth Demaret, Lisa Firestone Quoted

Fisher, P.A. Certified Public Accounting Firm was established to provide efficient, expert solutions for both businesses and individuals. We measure our success by the success of our clients and the success of our team at Fisher, P.A. Through positive teamwork and leadership, we cultivate an environment of integrity, care and respect allowing us to focus on the personal growth of our team, clients and leaders. It is this foundation that provides the platform to educate and give back to our community. Our primary services include business advisory, CFO outsourcing, accounting, tax compliance, IRS representation and tax planning.

