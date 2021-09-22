CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Sedgwick Eyes Expanded Business Opportunities With Managed Care Advisors Acquisition; Elizabeth Demaret, Lisa Firestone Quoted

By Christine Thropp
ExecutiveBiz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSedgwick has acquired Bethesda, Maryland-based government contracting firm Managed Care Advisors in an effort to expand business opportunities in the U.S. federal government. MCA provides compensation case and claims management services in support of federal agency workers and the deal is expected to broaden its public sector offerings, Sedgwick said Wednesday.

